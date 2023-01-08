Ravens-Bengals coin flip will NOT be televised

The intrigue regarding the Baltimore Ravens playoff hosting possibility became a bit less exciting today after news released regarding the possible coin flip scenario.

If the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, who are starting third-string quarterback Anthony Brown and sitting numerous starters, the coin flip will occur after the game.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the coin toss will be conducted privately.

“If a coin toss for Ravens-Bengals is necessary for the wild-card game, it will be conducted today at Cincy’s stadium. In the room would be 2 representatives per team, an NFL official to witness and Roger Goodell watching virtually. Bengals would get to call heads or tails The coin toss would take place after the conclusion of today’s Ravens-Bengals game but before the Chargers-Broncos game. If Cincy wins today, no coin toss. If Ravens win, coin toss and a wait on the Chargers result to decide if it was ever needed. The coin flip would NOT be televised, per source not authorized to speak on this matter publicly. Video would be recorded and later posted by the teams, according to the source.”

So, even if the Ravens win and the coin is flipped afterward, they’ll have to wait until after Chargers-Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET game) to determine if it was necessary.