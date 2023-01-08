Ravens and Bengals inactives: Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews OUT; David Ojabo, Charlie Kolar ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have released their inactives lists.

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson

QB Tyler Huntley

DB Brandon Stephens

CB Marcus Peters

RB J.K. Dobbins

TE Mark Andrews

DT Rayshad Nichols

It’s clear the Ravens aren’t taking this game too seriously and would rather keep their players on the sideline with their playoff position locked up. Rather than battle it out for a potential single home game that involves a literal coin flip, resting their starters, getting some younger players opportunity to start and get snaps makes sense.

Interestingly, defensive end Calais Campbell is active today and might see some run after missing the past two games due to a knee injury. He’ll likely be in to pursue career sack No. 100.

Along with Campbell, rookies David Ojabo and Charlie Kolar are active. In the single games they’ve been active, Ojabo saw one defensive snap and Kolar had two on offense.

Bengals