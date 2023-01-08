J.K. Dobbins not playing vs. Bengals in regular season finale

The Baltimore Ravens know a second matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals is well on its way with the Ravens needing to start either an injured Tyler Huntley or UDFA Anthony Brown at quarterback. With this in mind, it appears they’re going to be resting at least one key starter, with running back J.K. Dobbins not expected to play.

Ravens’ standout JK Dobbins will not play today vs. the Bengals and instead will begin focusing on next weekend’s wild-card game, per league source.



Since returning in Week 14, Dobbins leads all NFL running backs in rushing yards and yards per carry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2023

If the Ravens are treating this more like an exhibition game than a regular season finale with playoff implications, it’s fair to assume we just may see more key starters on the sideline. On Friday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about how this game needed to be treated as a two-game split.

“You have to think in that way. I’m sure they’re thinking the same way,” Harbaugh said. “You have to think of it as a two-game operation.”

It’s clear the Ravens would rather they have their key starters refreshed, rather than hope for a Los Angeles Chargers defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos and a coin