 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

J.K. Dobbins not playing vs. Bengals in regular season finale

Ravens will rest their starting running back

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens know a second matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals is well on its way with the Ravens needing to start either an injured Tyler Huntley or UDFA Anthony Brown at quarterback. With this in mind, it appears they’re going to be resting at least one key starter, with running back J.K. Dobbins not expected to play.

If the Ravens are treating this more like an exhibition game than a regular season finale with playoff implications, it’s fair to assume we just may see more key starters on the sideline. On Friday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about how this game needed to be treated as a two-game split.

“You have to think in that way. I’m sure they’re thinking the same way,” Harbaugh said. “You have to think of it as a two-game operation.”

It’s clear the Ravens would rather they have their key starters refreshed, rather than hope for a Los Angeles Chargers defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos and a coin

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...