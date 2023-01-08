Ravens vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV coverage, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head today as they close out their respective regular seasons. This could be a peculiar matchup as the Ravens could go out and attempt to win and force a coin flip scenario for hosting a playoff game if things break their way, but early reports sound as if the Ravens are more interested in resting and calibrating for the playoffs. Nonetheless, here’s how you can watch today’s game.
Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023|
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Channel: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Coverage Map: Blue
Radio
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)
- Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Brian Billick (analyst)
- Spanish radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)
- Spanish announcers: David Andrade (play-by-play), Allen Gutierrez (analyst)
Gambling
Spread: Ravens +9
Over/Under: 39.5
Moneyline: Ravens +330, Bengals -410
