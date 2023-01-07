Ravens waive TE Nick Boyle, WR DeSean Jackson

The Ravens have made some roster moves ahead of this Sunday's matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals. On Saturday afternoon, the team waived a pair of veterans in Nick Boyle and DeSean Jackson.

The team has elevated QB Brett Hundley and DT DT Rayshad Nichols from the practice squad and activated WR Tylan Wallace and CB Daryl Worley from IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2023

Jackson joined the Ravens’ practice squad back in October. He since played seven games for the the team and was signed to the 53-man roster in December. It appears with the roster crunch of Tylan Wallace and Daryl Worley returning, Jackson is set to possibly return back to the practice squad.

The bigger news is Boyle, who the Ravens drafted back in 2015 in the fifth round. His career started out rough, being suspended by the NFL twice in his first two seasons. Once on the field though, Boyle was impactful. He immediately became a main cog in the Ravens’ run game, highly regarded for being one of the best blocking tight ends in the league. His early career was highlighted by leading the Ravens; tight end room in a constant effort to hurdle defenders.

Missing Nick Boyle hurdles pic.twitter.com/wVzxw06XIV — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 31, 2021

He only recently came on as a major pass-catching target in 2019, when he reached a career-high mark in catches (31), targets (43), and yards (321). It was also the season he scored his first career touchdown during the spectacular Sunday night game versus the Patriots. After scoring, he was mobbed by teammates in celebration.

Nick Boyles first career touchdown in 2019 pic.twitter.com/DbzKfNp8tK — Z.J. (@Purp_BlackVeins) January 7, 2023

Boyle seemed set for an even bigger year in 2020 after the Ravens traded away Hayden Hurst. Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome and unique knee injury. Boyle suffered a torn MCL, PCL, and meniscus and his hamstring came completely off the bone, as well as a small fracture. He somehow managed to get into games late into the following season but was clearly never the same. For a guy that was clearly so beloved by teammates and the front office, it was a rough go of things.

Even still, the Ravens signed Boyle to a two-year contract extension after the 2021 season, inspiring hope that he may possibly recover. Workout videos with James Harrison sparked even more interest.

Nick Boyle and James Harrison working out by throwing the medicine ball back and forth… (IG: oldahveed) pic.twitter.com/xBuzbqaZcL — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) March 31, 2022

Tragically, things just never came to be. Heading into Week 18 of the 2022 season, Boyle has only played in 12 games and seen 8% of offensive snaps, while receiving zero targets. With rookies Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar on the roster to supplement star Mark Andrews, as well tight end Josh Oliver, a return for Boyle — even to the practice squad — doesn’t seem likely.

Here’s to hoping Boyle lands on his feet with another team and his playing days are not over.