Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition

We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings.

Standings

Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93 Jake Louque: 159-93 Vasilis Lericos: 153-86 Spencer Schultz: 153-98 Beatdown Readers: 152-97 Dustin Cox: 151-99

A terrible outing from Beatdown readers knocks them from what may have been podium contention. Now, it’s come down to the final week where Kyle, Frank and Jake are vying for the top three spots. And with that, let’s get to Saturday’s games!

Picks

Consensus Picks

Both games for Saturday are consensus selections from the Beatdown gang.

Kansas City Chiefs > Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars > Tennessee Titans

So, what say you, Beatdown faithful? You courageous enough to take the Raiders in an upset? What about the Titans?

