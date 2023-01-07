Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition

We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings.
Standings
- Kyle Barber: 163-86
- Frank Platko: 160-93
- Jake Louque: 159-93
- Vasilis Lericos: 153-86
- Spencer Schultz: 153-98
- Beatdown Readers: 152-97
- Dustin Cox: 151-99
A terrible outing from Beatdown readers knocks them from what may have been podium contention. Now, it’s come down to the final week where Kyle, Frank and Jake are vying for the top three spots. And with that, let’s get to Saturday’s games!
Picks
Consensus Picks
Both games for Saturday are consensus selections from the Beatdown gang.
Kansas City Chiefs > Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars > Tennessee Titans
So, what say you, Beatdown faithful? You courageous enough to take the Raiders in an upset? What about the Titans?
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Raiders
-
0%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Jaguars
-
0%
Titans
