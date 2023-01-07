Previewing the Ravens vs. Bengals Week 18 showdown

The final week of the regular season has arrived and the Baltimore Ravens are on the road taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 10-6

Cincinnati Bengals: 11-4

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ravens +9

Over/Under: 39.5

Moneyline: Ravens +350, Bengals -435

Last 5 Games In Regular Season Series

Ravens: 3-2

Bengals: 2-3

Matchup History

Ravens lead 28-25

Injury Report & Game Status

Storylines

Playoff Situation

Here’s the skinny on the playoff situation.

How the Ravens can get the five seed:

Ravens win + Chargers loss/tie

Ravens tie + Chargers loss

How the Ravens get the six seed:

Ravens loss

Chargers win

Ravens tie + Chargers tie

If the Bengals and Ravens finish with the No. 3 and No. 6 seed, respectively, then the NFL will give a coin flip to decide whether their Wildcard round playoff game will be hosted in Cincinnati or Baltimore.

Anthony Brown Time?

All week, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been dealing with tendonitis in his throwing shoulder and possibly his wrist. He was not seen throwing passes during the media available portion of practice and third-string quarterback Anthony Brown looks primed to start against the Bengals in Week 18. Fans are intrigued with how Brown could operate in this offense after Huntley’s had inconsistencies in part due to dealing with tendonitis and the Falcons game being in single digits.

Save the Ammunition?

There is a strong likelihood of the Ravens and Bengals meeting in the playoffs next week. With that in mind, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman were asked how much they can use and put on film in the event of facing the Bengals in the playoffs, and even next week.

“Yes, honestly, there is [a focus on how much you have to limit showing the Bengals,” Harbaugh said. “You have to think in that way. I’m sure they’re thinking the same way. You have to think of it as a two-game operation.”

“It certainly could [change our approach], it certainly could, but we’re going to try to go win the game,” Roman said. “Whether I call this play or that play, we’ll see, but we’re going to go try to win the game no matter what the situation is. Will it change [our] kind of strategy? It could; it certainly could.”

Health of Defensive Backs

When going against this Bengals offense, teams need to be at their peak with defensive backs to cover their three-headed receiving trio along with tight end Hayden Hurst. As of now, things are up-in-the-air for the Ravens’ back end, with cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), defensive back Brandon Stephens (illness) and defensive back Kevon Seymour (illness) all questionable for Sunday.

Return of Calais Campbell

After missing two games, veteran defensive end Calais Campbell appears primed for a return; he was sorely missed against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. If he’s back, Campbell will be hunting for sack No. 100.