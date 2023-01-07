Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans following their 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As we’ve done each week, we asked Ravens fans if they’re confident in the direction of the franchise.

Following the loss described by Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh as a “poor performance” and “disappointing,” Ravens fans confidence faltered, to a new low.

The lack of confidence no doubt was ramped up after comments prior to Friday made things more murky surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson’s injury. This prompted Baltimore Beatdown to poll fans on if they believe Jackson has played his last game as a Raven. The majority of Ravens fans believe that’s the case.

Our poll ended Friday morning. Hours later, Harbaugh opened his post-practice press conference with a statement on Jackson’s injury and the situation. So, fan perspective may have changed since the comments made came after the poll closed.

For those who took part in the polling, does this change your opinion regarding Jackson?