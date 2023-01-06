Ravens injury report 1/6: DBs Brandon Stephens, Kevon Seymour absent

The media available portion of practice here in Owings Mills has concluded. Here is what I saw.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was not taking part in today’s practice. This is practice No. 15 that he has not participated.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley arrived five minutes into practice and I did not see him throw a pass during said portion of practice. I’m speculating, but it appears we’re nearing territory in which third-string quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. will start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Along with Jackson, a few others were notably absent.

WR DeSean Jackson (illness)

DB Brandon Stephens

DB Kevon Seymour

OT Ronnie Stanley*

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul*

DE Calais Campbell*

*— Assumed vet days

The absence of Stephens is significant as the Ravens are needing all hands on deck against a formidable Cincinnati passing attack, especially with cornerback Marcus Peters working back from a calf injury that’s sidelined him for the past two weeks. The Bengals have one of the best receiving trios in the NFL and to go into this matchup down your third cornerback will pose a significant strain on rookies Damarion “Pepe” Williams and Kyle Hamilton.