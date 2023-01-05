Report: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

According to a report from the Associated Press, the NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

“Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.”

This would, by all assumed accounts, end the Baltimore Ravens bid for the AFC North division title.

As it stands, the Bengals are 1.5 games ahead of the Ravens. Even if they were to win against the Bengals in Week 18, they’d still have a higher win percentage than the Ravens and earn the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, and with a division title win they also earn a home playoff game.

Though the real scenario has yet to be approved and confirmed, this could leave the Ravens competing for the No. 5 seed with the Los Angeles Chargers.