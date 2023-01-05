Ravens practice report 1/5: Lamar Jackson misses practice No. 14, Calais Campbell returns

The media available portion of practice has concluded. Here is what I saw.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was once again not on the practice field. This is practice No. 14 that he was absent.

Along with Jackson, the only other player on the 53-man roster that was not participating in today’s practice was wide receiver DeSean Jackson. This would be his second straight missed practice after missing yesterday’s with illness.

All those who received rest days yesterday returned for today’s practice.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was limited yesterday due to a shoulder and wrist injury, appeared limited once again. It remains to be seen what the Ravens will do regarding quarterback for Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coincidentally, last season the Ravens played with their third-string quarterback Josh Johnson in their second game against the Bengals. We may just have history repeat itself with Anthony Brown the likely replacement if Huntley is unable to play.

Defensive end Calais Campbell returned to practice today.

Ravens DE Calais Campbell is back at practice pic.twitter.com/68ROmbveFx — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 5, 2023