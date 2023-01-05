Ravens Reacts Survey: Has Lamar Jackson played his last game as a Raven?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

Coming off a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Beatdown is here to poll fans as they have each week regarding your favorite franchise. The question? The same as its been all season.

Are you confident in the direction of the team?

Last week, fans hardly grew in their positivity following the win which clinched a playoff berth.

Now, they’re coming off a sound defeat that halted any momentum that was hoped to be built.

Adding more concern is the situation surrounding Lamar Jackson.

Ravens fans have begun to air concerns on social media and local radio after Jackson once again did not participate in practice. It’s been a month since Jackson was last on the practice field.

This, paired with Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh’s disinterest in answering questions regarding the quarterback, has Baltimore Beatdown asking if we’ve seen the last of Jackson in a Ravens jersey?