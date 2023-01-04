Ravens practice report 1/4: Lamar Jackson OUT, Tyler Huntley limited, Marcus Peters returns

The media available portion of practice has concluded. Here is what I saw.

First, quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present for practice. Today marks one month since Jackson was last suited up for the Ravens after suffering a knee injury on December 4, against the Denver Broncos.

To make things more concerning, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was limited throwing the football.

QB Lamar Jackson NOT at practice.



QB Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media available session. pic.twitter.com/sPgS7iGOIr — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 4, 2023

During the early portion of practice, Head Coach John Harbaugh walked over and spoke to Huntley. pic.twitter.com/UNAhVCOrgH — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 4, 2023

There were two returns to practice on Wednesday as cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive back Daryl Worley were on the field. This would open up Worley to the 21-day window.

Ravens CB Marcus Peters is back at practice pic.twitter.com/UllAVOQPPg — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 4, 2023

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who exited Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a biceps injury, was partaking in practice.

The Ravens did not have many others at today’s practice, but it’s fair to assume most received vet days.

Absent

QB Lamar Jackson

RB J.K. Dobbins

WR DeSean Jackson

OL Kevin Zeitler

OT Ronnie Stanley

OLB Justin Houston

DE Calais Campbell

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will speak with the media at 3:30 p.m. ET.