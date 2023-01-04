 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens practice report 1/4: Lamar Jackson OUT, Tyler Huntley limited, Marcus Peters returns

We’ve reached one month without Jackson

By Kyle P Barber
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The media available portion of practice has concluded. Here is what I saw.

First, quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present for practice. Today marks one month since Jackson was last suited up for the Ravens after suffering a knee injury on December 4, against the Denver Broncos.

To make things more concerning, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was limited throwing the football.

There were two returns to practice on Wednesday as cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive back Daryl Worley were on the field. This would open up Worley to the 21-day window.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who exited Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a biceps injury, was partaking in practice.

The Ravens did not have many others at today’s practice, but it’s fair to assume most received vet days.

Absent

  • QB Lamar Jackson
  • RB J.K. Dobbins
  • WR DeSean Jackson
  • OL Kevin Zeitler
  • OT Ronnie Stanley
  • OLB Justin Houston
  • DE Calais Campbell

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will speak with the media at 3:30 p.m. ET.

