Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales gets second interview for Ravens offensive coordinator job

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales will have a second interview for the Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator position.

Canales, 41, was reportedly the third requested interview candidate for the Ravens, on January 21.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Canales “worked closely” with quarterback Geno Smith this season, where Smith set three (!) Seahawks franchise passing records previously held by Russell Wilson.

Smith finished with 4,282 passing yards, beating Wilson’s 4,219 yards in 2020. Smith’s completion rating of 69.8% beat Wilson’s 68.8% completion rating in 2020. Smith completed 399 passes, surpassing Wilson’s 384, set in 2020.

Canales has been with the Seahawks since 2010. For eight seasons, Canales coached the wide receivers. In 2018, Canales spent two seasons as the quarterbacks coach before becoming the Passing Game Coordinator for the 2020-2021 seasons, where Wilson set new franchise records. When moving back to quarterbacks coach to help oversee Smith more directly, Smith set the records.

The impact of Canales on Smith and Wilson’s careers could be a significant boon for the Ravens as they hope to further develop Lamar Jackson’s passing game. He certainly has impressed Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh if he’s getting a second interview amid rumors and reports of more coaches going through the interview process.