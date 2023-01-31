Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall to interview for Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator position

The Baltimore Ravens will interview Buffalo Bills’ wide receivers coach Chad Hall on Wednesday as their search for their next offensive coordinator continues.

Another name in #Ravens OC search: #Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall, who is interviewing with the team Wednesday, per source. Stefon Diggs has posted three straight 100-catch seasons with Hall as his coach. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2023

Heard same on Hall (interviewing with #Ravens for OC job).



Known in coaching biz as one of the best WRs coaches in the #NFL. https://t.co/Nx5D6RIl1l — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 31, 2023

Hall spent five seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver after serving as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force following a record-setting career as a running back and wide receiver for the Air Force Academy. Hall became an offensive assistant in Buffalo in 2017 before being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2019, where he has remained for four seasons.

The former USAFA star has helped guide Bills receiver Stefon Diggs to three straight seasons over 100 receptions. The Bills offense has finished in the top three in points scored each of the last three seasons.

The Bills receivers often describe Hall as “one of us” and have spoken extremely highly of their positional coach over the last few years. Stefon Diggs has been quoted at press conferences to the tune of, “He’s a great coach, I don’t know what I would do without Chad.”

Hall, who did maintenance on F16’s as part of his required service duty after completing his degree the USAFA, is known as a “no-nonsense” kind of guy who “tells it like it is” according to Bills receiver Gabe Davis.

Hall is the 12th known candidate that the Ravens have requested to interview.