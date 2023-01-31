Two former Ravens in Super Bowl LVII

With the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, the guarantee of a former Raven winning a Super Bowl was no more. But, there is still hope for former Ravens to win a ring with the Kansas City Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl LVII.

OT Orlando Brown Jr.: Originally drafted by the Ravens in 2018, Brown Jr. was a part of the greatest Ravens draft of the past five years. Brown quickly jumped into the fold started 10 games for the Ravens and playing in all 16. He was a big reason for the offensive success in 2019, helping to lead the greatest rushing offense in NFL history, paired with right guard Marshal Yanda and the dominant rushing trio of Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.

After 2020, where Brown had slid to the left tackle after All-Pro Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury, Brown sounded off on Twitter stating he didn’t want to play on the right side anymore for the Ravens. The Ravens, who signed Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million deal four days before the injury, couldn’t exactly afford to pay Brown left tackle money or put him on the left side with a better left tackle on the roster.

On April 23, 2021, the Ravens finalized a trade with the Chiefs that included Brown. In all, he played 48 games for the Ravens and earned two Pro Bowls in Baltimore.

DT Brandon Williams: Originally drafted by the Ravens in 2013, Williams was as small-school standout from Missouri Southern State University. After a season sitting deeper on the depth chart, Williams started in 14 games and played in all 16 in 2014. He then started every game he was healthy for, totaling 114 starts and 123 games played in a Ravens uniform.

Williams was a dominant run-stopping defensive tackle. In 2018, Williams earned his lone Pro Bowl nomination with 34 tackles, one sack, and three tackles for loss. It was his most dominant season per Pro Football Reference’s Approximate Value (AV), with 12 points.

The Ravens chose not to re-sign Williams in 2022. Williams was recovering from injury and signed to the Chiefs practice squad November 29. He played in five regular season games and has totaled 18 defensive snaps in two playoff games.