Ravens QB Tyler Huntley makes the Pro Bowl

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been added to the Pro Bowl roster.

Huntley, 24, played in five regular season games for the Ravens after Lamar Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 13. In that time, Huntley totaled 658 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and three interceptions. As a rusher, Huntley added 43 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Back in December, it was announced that Huntley was nominated for the fourth alternate spot. With Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, this opened the door for alternates for the first alternate. But, with four quarterbacks, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert all not attending, Huntley was the next quarterback up.

So, how did Huntley, who didn’t see his first start until December and frankly doesn’t have the Pro Bowl numbers get in? According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, other NFL teams collectively wanted to boost their players and fell into a shameful trap.

“As the source explained it, players who want to support their own quarterback will vote for him and for two other obscure candidates, instead of voting for two other viable contenders,” Florio wrote. “For example, Dolphins players who wanted to boost Tua Tagovailoa onto the Pro Bowl roster could have voted for Huntley as one of the other two quarterbacks, instead of voting for a true competitor to Tua.”

Either way, Huntley will accompany five other Ravens in the Pro Bowl this year and get a chance to showcase his skills in flag football and more.