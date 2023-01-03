Ravens vs. Bengals remains scheduled for Week 18

Following the events on Monday Night Football, the NFL has released a statement with updates regarding the schedule.

As of now, the Baltimore Ravens are still scheduled to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The time of the game, which was pending the result of last night’s game, has not yet been determined.

For more information regarding the situation on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, please go to our SB Nation sister site, Buffalo Rumblings.

Related Damar Hamlin in critical condition following MNF cardiac arrest

To donate to The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, organized by Damar Hamlin.

Regarding the football side of things, which is small in comparison to the current events unfolding, the implications of yesterday’s game will factor into the Ravens’ bid for the AFC North division. If the Bengals vs. Bills game is ruled a no contest, the Ravens would no longer be in contention for the division. Early rumors indicate there is not an expectation of said game resuming.