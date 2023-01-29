Ravens request to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

This would be the ninth official candidate the Ravens have interviewed or requested. However, Bieniemy isn’t only being sought after by Baltimore. Schefter notes Bieniemy is “under consideration for the Colts’ HC job that he has interviewed for, and the Titans’ OC job, amongst other situations.”

In the five years Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, their offense has not fallen below third in offensive DVOA and in passing DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. Of course having a generational talent in Patrick Mahomes paired with a plethora of weapons will help, but Bieniemy, paired with Head Coach and offensive guru Andy Reid, have shown they’re not wasting those efforts.

Chiefs Offensive DVOA Since 2018 Year Total Offensive DVOA Pass DVOA Rush DVOA Year Total Offensive DVOA Pass DVOA Rush DVOA 2018 1 1 3 2019 3 2 16 2020 2 2 13 2021 3 3 10 2022 1 1 9

Bieniemy is an intriguing candidate as this feels a lateral move. Some could even consider it a downgrade. After all, he’s coaching two of the NFL’s best-ever players in the same offense. But with that has been questions surrounding how much is it Bieniemy’s finger prints vs. Reid, Mahomes and Travis Kelce?

This could be a great opportunity for Bieniemy to ‘prove it,’ while also being paired with two high level players in the same positions with Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews. It also could help bolster the offense’s passing attack which has struggled since 2019.