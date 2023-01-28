Ravens completed interview with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Baltimore Ravens have conducted an interview with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the open offensive coordinator position.

The #Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their OC job this week, per source. Monken has been eyeing a potential NFL return and also is slated to speak with the #Bucs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2023

Monken has been one of the biggest names this cycle with 10 teams searching for new offensive coordinators and Monken’s offensive unit coming off arguably the greatest showing in bowl history, winning 65-7 over Texas Christian in the College Football Playoff national championship.

The Bulldogs finished No. 2 nationally in offensive efficiency, according to ESPN’s FPI, for the second straight season.

Georgia is the first team to win the CFP national championship back-to-back and Monken has been the offensive coordinator in both.

Monken has coached in the NFL previously. From 2007-2010, he was the wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a stint back in college, Monken became the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2016-2018.

In that time, the Buccaneers offense (led by quarterback Jameis Winston) finished 19th, 11th and 12th in offensive DVOA. In 2019, Monken was hired by the Cleveland Browns to become their offensive coordinator where his offense finished as the 20th offense by DVOA. The Bucs offense finished No. 23 the year after he left.