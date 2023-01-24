Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Ravens’ safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum were both named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2022-2023 All-Rookie team. The Ravens were one of seven teams with multiple All-Rookie selections. Both of the Ravens’ first round picks being named to the All-Rookie team is quite an accomplishment to general manager Eric DeCosta, the Ravens personnel and scouting departments, as well as the coaching staff.

Hamilton, the 14th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, finished the season with 62 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two sacks. Hamilton excelled once he took over nickel duty in Week 8, where he played at least 16 snaps in every game for the remainder of the season. Hamilton proved to be a physical presence in the slot underneath who excelled in the run game as well as in simulated pressures, delayed blitzes and bluffing to drop back into coverage. An excellent tight end matchup weapon, Hamilton saved his best for last with a dominant performance in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, including a forced fumble that caused a takeaway and led to a go-ahead Ravens field goal.

OUR BALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/o5GcBNWdOg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2023

Linderbaum, the 25th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, excelled in the run game with excellent quickness and hand-placement. He had impact blocks in key games down the stretch for the Ravens, while proving to be a high-IQ, scrappy pass protector who will look to develop his technique further in pass-pro heading into next season. Linderbaum allowed three sacks on the season and finished with the sixth highest PFF grade among centers.

nice zone run from the Ravens with the Center Tyler Linderbaum getting on Devin White in the blink of an eye pic.twitter.com/BlHTk9rwAT — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 28, 2022

Tyler Linderbaum vs Devin White pic.twitter.com/9qjWBQm2FC — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 9, 2022

Hamilton and Linderbaum are just 21 and 22 years old respectively. Hamilton, who declared for the NFL Draft as a true Junior has already displayed the physicality and athleticism required to compete at the highest level. Linderbaum, who played over 1,000 snaps for the Ravens, looks every part of a player who can lock down one of the Ravens most tumultuous positions over the last decade. Prior to Linderbaum, here are the players who have taken the most snaps at center by year since Matt Birk following the 2012-2013 season.

2021: Bradley Bozeman (1,125)

2020: Matt Skura (620), Patrick Mekari (280)

2019: Matt Skura (716), Patrick Mekari (288), Trystan Colon-Castillo (127)

2018: Matt Skura (1,188)

2017: Ryan Jensen (1,085)

2016: Jeremy Zuttah (1,109)

2015: Jeremy Zuttah (610), John Urschel (525)

2014: Jeremy Zuttah (1,075)

2013 Gino Gradkowski (1,148)

In the last nine seasons, the Ravens have had seven different centers play at least 250 snaps in the regular season. Any offensive linemen or offensive line coach will preach the value of continuity. Last offseason, Eric DeCosta vowed to build a wall in front of Lamar Jackson. Linderbaum was an integral part in doing so and looks like he bring stability to the pivot for years to come in Baltimore.

The Ravens appear to have hit a home run with each of their first round draft picks in 2022.