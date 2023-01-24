Ravens HC John Harbaugh completes 2 in-house candidate interviews for Offensive Coordinator

The Ravens continue their search for a new offensive coordinator with Head Coach John Harbaugh completing two interviews with in-house candidates. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Harbaugh conducted interviews with quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach George Godsey.

Urban, 49, joined the Ravens in 2018 as quarterbacks coach and was instrumental in developing Lamar Jackson into a unanimous league MVP winner. Prior to working with the Ravens, Urban was a quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008-2009, working with quarterbacks Donovan McNabb, who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2009. After a two-year stint with the Eagles, Urban was the wide receivers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2017. Ravens fans might be familiar with a Bengals wide receiver in that tenure. Maybe a one Adriel Jeremiah Green who racked up 556 receptions for 8,213 yards and 57 touchdowns and was elected to a Pro Bowl in all seven seasons...

Godsey, 44, joined the Ravens in 2022 after three seasons with the Miami Dolphins as their tight ends coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator in 2021. Godsey has also been an offensive coordinator, doing so for the Houston Texans in 2015-2016.