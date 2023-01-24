Ravens to interview Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten

On Monday, the Ravens added another interview addition to their offensive coordinator search in Denver Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Outten was brought in by the Broncos this season under former Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. According to Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne, Outten wasn’t the play caller during Hackett’s (short) tenure.

“[Outten] would not call plays as Hackett was going to be the play caller, but he would help with the installs,” Payne wrote.

Things changed after Hackett was fired after going 4-11 in his first season with the Broncos, and interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg gave play calling duties from quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak and giving them to Outten in Week 17.

“Against the Chiefs, the Broncos scored 24 points, rushed for 117 yards, and had 307 total yards with [three] Russell Wilson touchdowns,” Payne wrote. “Next week, against the Chargers, the Broncos scored 31 points, rushed for 205 yards, and 471 total yards, and [three] Russell Wilson touchdowns.”

Outten is a coach with some mystique, as he was involved in the install of a poor Hackett-led offense that made Wilson look washed. But upon taking over play calling duties and under the leadership of former Ravens Alternate Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator, suddenly the offense turned things around and went toe-to-toe with two AFC playoff teams and came away 1-1.