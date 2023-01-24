Ravens News 1/24: OC Search and more

Ravens begin important process of finding next offensive coordinator - Jeff Zrebiec

“We’ve established an identity for our offense,” Harbaugh said. “I think everybody knows that who plays against us and watches us play. That’s important, that’s a good identity. That’s an identity that we’re going to carry forward.” Early reports of Ravens offensive coordinator candidates, however, seem to suggest that Harbaugh is very aware of the importance of fixing the passing game. The four known candidates the Ravens have requested permission to interview are Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Cleveland Browns pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales and Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio. All four have coordinated an NFL passing game or a college or pro offense. All four have been or still are wide receivers coaches in their careers. At least one of the candidates involved speculated that the process might take a while, given Harbaugh’s stated goal to “cast a wide net” and “look far and wide and close.” When the process is over, we’ll have a much better idea of what kind of offense the Ravens want to have. The hiring of an ex-passing game coordinator from an organization with a dynamic passing attack would feel like a departure from the approach with Roman.

How the NFL’s Final Four Teams Explain the 2022 Season - Steven Ruiz

The Chiefs taught us … that you don’t need to throw downfield to be explosive. Mahomes isn’t just throwing more checkdowns; he’s throwing more short passes in general. He’s processing and getting rid of the ball faster, and he has replaced a lot of those downfield heaves to Hill with more sensible passes to Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kadarius Toney. And none of that has affected Mahomes’s stat line in the slightest. He’s still producing at the highest of levels—he’s just finding that production in other areas of the field. Mahomes isn’t the only quarterback who’s made that adjustment this season—defenses across the league are playing more two-high coverages and softer zone defenses, forcing passers to throw more underneath. Burrow has had to change: After he tore up the league with deep perimeter passes to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in 2021, Burrow’s average depth of target has dropped by nearly a full yard (7.7 to 6.8) this season. Justin Herbert and Tom Brady both saw their aDOTs drop this year, too, and while there were some personnel- or coaching-based issues contributing to that, the league-wide aDOT also fell between 2021 and 2022.

NFL Rookies: PFF grades and snap counts for all 32 teams - William Moy

BALTIMORE RAVENS Center Tyler Linderbaum (74.7 grade) played 1,092 snaps and tight end Isaiah Likely (66.4) saw 412 snaps to lead the offensive rookies this season. On defense, safety Kyle Hamilton (82.3), interior defender Travis Jones (62.5) and cornerback Damarion Williams (43.9) combined for just less than 1,100 snaps. Out of 34 centers who logged at least 500 snaps this season, Linderbaum, a Ravens first-round pick, ranked sixth in offensive grade, while Hamilton, another first-round pick, ranked fourth out of the 74 safeties who logged at least 500 snaps this season.

EDGE David Ojabo (2nd round, 45th overall) Stats: Two games, one tackle, one sack and one quarterback hit 2022 summary: Ojabo went from a potential first-round pick to falling to the Ravens in the second round at No. 45 after he tore his left Achilles tendon during Michigan’s pro day last March. He endured a tough road to recovery but saw it pay off when he made his season debut against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. He would then record his first career sack in the regular-season finale against the Bengals. 2023 projection: There’s a ton of untapped potential within Ojabo, who was praised in high school and college for his speed and athleticism coming off the edge. Veteran outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul are entering free agency, providing an opportunity for Ojabo to step in and potentially carve out a significant role alongside Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh. OT Daniel Faalele (4th round, 110th overall) Stats: 16 games (one start), two penalties, four sacks and one quarterback hit allowed 2022 summary: After offensive lineman Patrick Mekari went down with an ankle injury in a Week 3 win over the Patriots, Faalele, the team’s fourth-string left tackle, entered the game. Although the 6-foot-8, 380-pound lineman struggled early, he began to settle down and play well. A week later, he made his first career start in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. When Mekari got healthy and Ronnie Stanley returned, Faalele began seeing his playing time diminish. After playing a combined 123 snaps against the Patriots and Bills, the former Minnesota standout played 44 snaps in 13 games. 2023 projection: Faalele is one of the biggest players in the league, but he is still raw and has a lot of developing to do. The potential is there, and if he can tap into it, Faalele can provide more valuable depth at the tackle spot.