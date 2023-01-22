Rumor: Ravens showing interest in Frank Riech, Eric Bieniemy and Byron Leftwich for offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens continue the search for their next offensive coordinator after parting ways with Greg Roman. Several new names have popped up, including former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Riech, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

In-house candidates Tee Martin and James Urban could get a look, too — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2023

The Ravens are clearly doing their due diligence in finding Roman’s replacement in a critical offseason. Reich was fired in 2022 by the Colts in the middle of his fifth season as the team’s head coach. He previously spent two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and was a pivotal component of the team’s Super Bowl victory with backup quarterback Nick Foles. The 61-year-old Reich is the oldest of the names mentioned on Baltimore’s radar so far.

Bieniemy is an intriguing name, as he is currently the offensive coordinator of one of the two teams scheduled to meet in the AFC Championship. After five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, Bieniemy’s contract is set to expire after signing a one-year deal to remain with the team last offseason. Despite being the offensive coordinator for one of the top offenses for the last five years, Bieniemy has been unable to land a head coaching opportunity. Leaving to call plays for another team could remove any doubt surrounding how much responsibility he has in shaping Kansas City’s offense with offensive guru Andy Reid above him.

After four seasons as offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers, Leftwich was fired following a disappointing 2022 season for Tampa Bay. As with Bieniemy, Leftwich had his hands in one of the league’s best offenses over the past few years, albeit with Tom Brady at quarterback. Leftwich previously served as the interim offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2018 season after the firing of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.