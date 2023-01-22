Ravens send interview request for Vikings pass-game coordinator Brian Angelichio

The fourth candidate with an interview request sent in from the Baltimore Ravens arrived on Sunday as they are seeking permission from the Minnesota Vikings to interview their pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Angelichio, 50, has spent nearly 30 years in coaching and has been in the NFL as a coach since 2012, where he landed his first gig as a tight ends coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s coached for five NFL teams as their tight ends coach, before being hired by the Vikings as both their tight ends coach and passing game coordinator in 2022.

This seems like a solid pairing for the Ravens. Angelichio helping to improve the Vikings offense, turning them into one of the NFL’s best passing attacks in 2022. Also, at least at an elementary level, pairing a career tight ends coach with arguably the greatest tight end room in the NFL would be beneficial.