Ravens Offensive Coordinator tracker: interview requests, names and more

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens became NFL team No. 10 searching for a new offensive coordinator this offseason. As Greg Roman “stepped down” from the position after engaging in talks with Head Coach John Harbaugh and other members of the Ravens’ brass, they quickly have sent in their interview requests for what Harbaugh believes is “one of the top football coaching jobs in the world.”

Since then, the Ravens have submitted interview requests for Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson, Cleveland Browns pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales. This puts the current interview request total at three, with assumedly more to come.

With the Ravens heavily pursuing a new coordinator for the position, Baltimore Beatdown has here a full storystream tracker with information updating on the latest and individual articles for more information on each request and more when things update.