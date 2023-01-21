Ravens request to interview Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales for offensive coordinator

After parting ways with Greg Roman on Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens have since requested interviews with two potential offensive coordinator candidates in Zac Robinson and Chad O’Shea.

That number is now at three, as the Ravens have also inquired about Dave Canales of the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

#Ravens have requested permission to speak with #Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator job, per source. Canales is a longtime Seattle coach who worked closely with Geno Smith during his Pro Bowl year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2023

Canales, has 13 years of NFL coaching experience since joining the Seahawks in 2010. He’s served in several different offensive coaching roles, most recently as Seattle’s quarterbacks coach this past season. Canales was previously the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2018-2019 before becoming the passing game coordinator in 2020. Prior to that, he was the wide receivers coach for three seasons beginning in 2015.

The 41-year-old helped coach veteran quarterback Geno Smith to a career-best season in 2022. Under Canales, Smith threw for over 4,200 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and a near-70% completion mark. He’s one of the favorites to win Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Canales profiles similarly to Zac Robinson, who was the Ravens’ first interview request for offensive coordinator earlier this week. Both are young quarterback coaches in the NFC West with a passing-game resume.

It will be interesting to see if Baltimore’s offensive coordinator search continues in this direction. Either way, with three candidates identified already since Roman’s official departure on Wednesday, the Ravens are being proactive.