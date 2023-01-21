Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘em: Divisional Round

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Super Wildcard weekend closed last week and we saw the Baltimore Ravens fall out of contention. However, the picks roll on here at Baltimore Beatdown as we attempt to crown a post-season champion.
Baltimore Beatdown Standings
- Kyle Barber: 6-0
- Dustin Cox: 5-1
- Vasilis Lericos, Frank Platko, Spencer Schultz, Beatdown Readers: 4-2
Wildly, there were 103 votes from the Beatdown readers on Cowboys-Buccaneers. One vote extra for the Buccaneers led to the decision.
Now, for the Divisional Round picks!
Consensus Picks
Kansas City Chiefs > Jacksonville Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles > New York Giants
Buffalo Bills > Cincinnati Bengals
Lone Wolf Selections
Spencer Schultz is taking the Dallas Cowboys to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.
Note: Tallysight hasn’t updated but Kyle Barber’s pick is not the Cincinnati Bengals if it’s showing.
Now, what say you Beatdown fans? Who are you taking in the divisional round?
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Chiefs
-
0%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Giants
-
0%
Eagles
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Bengals
-
0%
Bills
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Cowboys
-
0%
49ers
