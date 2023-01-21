 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘em: Divisional Round

Who you taking?

By Kyle P Barber
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Super Wildcard weekend closed last week and we saw the Baltimore Ravens fall out of contention. However, the picks roll on here at Baltimore Beatdown as we attempt to crown a post-season champion.

Baltimore Beatdown Standings

  1. Kyle Barber: 6-0
  2. Dustin Cox: 5-1
  3. Vasilis Lericos, Frank Platko, Spencer Schultz, Beatdown Readers: 4-2

Wildly, there were 103 votes from the Beatdown readers on Cowboys-Buccaneers. One vote extra for the Buccaneers led to the decision.

Now, for the Divisional Round picks!

Consensus Picks

Kansas City Chiefs > Jacksonville Jaguars

Philadelphia Eagles > New York Giants

Buffalo Bills > Cincinnati Bengals

Lone Wolf Selections

Spencer Schultz is taking the Dallas Cowboys to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Note: Tallysight hasn’t updated but Kyle Barber’s pick is not the Cincinnati Bengals if it’s showing.

Now, what say you Beatdown fans? Who are you taking in the divisional round?

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Chiefs
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jaguars
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Giants
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Eagles
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Bengals
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bills
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 0%
    Cowboys
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    49ers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

