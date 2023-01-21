Ravens request to interview Chad O’Shea for offensive coordinator gig

Yesterday, the Baltimore Ravens submitted their first interview request for their now-vacant offensive coordinator job — with Zac Robinson of the Los Angeles Rams. The search appears to be moving quickly, as they’ve reportedly requested a second interview as of Saturday morning.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that request is with Chad O’Shea, the Cleveland Browns’ wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.

The #Ravens have requested permission to interview #Browns WR coach Chad O'Shea for their offensive coordinator vacancy, league source tells clevelanddotcom https://t.co/T75NvA2ND9 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 21, 2023

O’Shea is a 20-year coaching veteran and has been with the Browns since 2020. Prior to that, he spent the 2019 season as the Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinator and the previous 10 years as the wide receivers coach for the New England Patriots. His coaching career began as an assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2003.

Since joining Cleveland three years ago, the Browns have primarily been a run-first offense with Nick Chubb as the focal point. O’Shea has coached a number of wide receivers during this span, though, including Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and most recently Amari Cooper.

Despite some influx at the quarterback position this past season, Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdown grabs under O’Shea. His touchdown mark was a career-best and his yardage total was only 19 yards short of his previous high. In addition, Peoples-Jones set career-highs across the board with 61 catches for 839 yards.

Like Zac Robinson, O’Shea’s offensive background and is in the passing game, which is in contrast to Greg Roman’s run-game specialization. So, if the Ravens’ first two interview requests are any indication, they might be looking for a change in perspective.

O’Shea was also requested to interview by the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator position on Friday afternoon, as well, so the Ravens are not first suitor. With 10 offensive coordinator openings in total around the NFL, expect the Ravens to continue moving fast.