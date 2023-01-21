Ravens request interview with Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator role

The Baltimore Ravens have requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator opening, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman parted ways on Thursday following the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Roman’s tenure as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator spanned four years, starting in 2019 when the Ravens’ offense set the league on fire en route to multiple franchise and league records — most notably setting the NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season with 3,296.

Roman’s offense grew stale as the years went on, however, leading former and current players to voice their frustrations, with running back J.K. Dobbins being the latest following the Wild Card loss.

Robinson was hired as an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rams in 2019 after current quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor was hired as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Robinson switched roles with Los Angeles as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 before going back to an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021 for the Rams’ Super Bowl run. The 2022 season served as Robinsons’ first as Los Angeles’ quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. The 36-year-old up-and-comer appears to be a hot name for teams searching for an offensive coordinator this offseason, as the Los Angeles Chargers have also requested an interview with the Sean McVay disciple.

Robinson had a brief career as an NFL quarterback. Drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Robinson spent time with the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Cincinnati Bengals. Following his playing career, Robinson worked as an instructor at The Quarterback Ranch in Southlake, Texas, as well as a senior analyst for PFF before joining the Rams.