Bills vs. Bengals MNF: Open Thread, Picks

The final Monday Night football of the 2022 regular season is upon us and it’s one helluva matchup as the Cincinnati Bengals (11-3) welcome the Buffalo Bills 12-3 to Paycor Stadium.

Odds

Spread: Bills -2.5

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: Bills -140, Bengals +120

Related Check out the odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

This game impacts the Baltimore Ravens playoff seeding greatly, after their defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Now, if the Bengals lose, they are competing for the division crown in Week 18. If the Bengals win, the Ravens are officially locked into a wildcard spot.

Picks

Of course, Baltimore Beatdown will be making their picks tonight as we inch ever closer to the regular season’s end!

Tonight, only Kyle Barber and Jake Louque expect the Bengals to clinch the division. The rest see the Bills cooling off the red-hot Bengals riding a seven-game win streak.

Standings (will update tomorrow)

Kyle Barber: 152-82 Frank Platko: 151-87 Jake Louque: 146-91 Beatdown Readers: 144-91 Vasilis Lericos: 143-81 Spencer Schultz: 142-94 Dustin Cox: 140-96