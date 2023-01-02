Ravens injury updates 1/2: Lamar Jackson’s status still uncertain heading into Week 18

On Monday, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked if he expects Lamar Jackson to practice this week. He was succinct in his response.

“I don’t know,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know. I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today.

Harbaugh was asked if we’re reaching a timeline that would make Harbaugh worry about Jackson not having enough ramp-up time before the Ravens’ first playoff game.

“I just can’t think about that,” Harbaugh said. “I’m just going to listen to the doctors and to Lamar and we’re prepared.”

Harbaugh did comment on the status of defensive end Calais Campbell.

“Yeah, I do [feel confident,]” Harbaugh said. “I think Calais and [cornerback] Marcus [Peters] has a chance.”

In positive news, Harbaugh shared the injury to offensive tackle Morgan Moses, and in regard to the rest of the team.

“It doesn’t look like anything serious injuries,” Harbaugh said. “We got out of the game without anything serious to anybody, including Morgan.”