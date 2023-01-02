What are the odds? Ravens are touchdown underdogs vs. Bengals

After a devastating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in primetime, the Baltimore Ravens plummet to heavy underdogs as they close out the regular season in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

Odds

Spread: Ravens +7

Over/Under: 42.5

Moneyline: Ravens +260, Bengals -315

No surprise seeing the Ravens be such heavy dogs in this fight. They’ve failed to score more than 17 points since Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. In that time, they haven’t faced a winning team and have averaged 11.8 points per game. Now, they’re heading against the class of the AFC, with Bengals squad that riding a seven-game winning streak against far stiffer competition. They also have not scored fewer than 20 points over those past seven games.

Even if the Bengals secure the AFC North by defeating the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night football, the resting of starters to shrink the line is unlikely, as the Bengals will be playing for seeding implications and greater home field advantage opportunities.

The only thing that could move the line would be quarterback Lamar Jackson returning, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be at practice on Wednesday.

