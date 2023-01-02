Staff reactions to the Ravens’ 16-13 loss to the Steelers

On Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens lost a 16-13 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

Below are instant reactions to the disappointing defeat from some the Baltimore Beatdown staff.

The 2022 Ravens have been a story of blowing leads and that continued against the Steelers. The defense was staunch in keeping Pittsburgh out of the end zone until it mattered most — a story we have seen far too frequently this season for a unit with so much premium investment. The offense failed to capitalize on great field position multiple times and once again struggled to put the ball into the end zone — save for a lone touchdown following a bogus penalty on Cameron Heyward to bail them out.

This team desperately needs Lamar Jackson back under center if they want any shot of winning a playoff game. — Dustin Cox

The Ravens were not going to keep scoring in the teens’ week after week and win forever. Their continued offensive struggles finally caught up with them. They did not capitalize on prime opportunities to add points and close the door in a victory in the second half. Defensively, the Ravens’ front seven was dominated at the line of scrimmage. They couldn’t stop the run nor generate enough pass rush late. With the stakes high and at home in primetime, the Ravens frustratingly gave another game away. — Frank Platko

To oversimplify, Baltimore needs Tyler Huntley to make around five plays per game. When he makes three or less, they lose. Their defense has no margin for error. The Ravens played a ton of four man fronts and two high, middle of the field open pre snap looks. The Steelers ran the ball efficiently but couldn’t break free in the red zone until they had their third possession of the fourth quarter. Kenny Pickett made a huge throw to set up another huge throw rolling across his body for a go ahead touchdown.

The Ravens were given outstanding field position following a monster 56-yard Justice Hill return and it felt like they lost the game by failing to turn that field position into points. The Steelers defensive front stood tall late and Pickett simply made a few more plays than Huntley.

The Ravens offense gives their defense no room for error without Lamar Jackson and they couldn’t play a perfect game to grind out a win. A frustrating loss, but with a limited backup quarterback the Ravens have treaded water for a month. — Spencer Schultz