Breaking: Ravens need new OC after Greg Roman steps down

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman ‘steps down’

The Ravens will need a new offensive coordinator in 2023

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

According to a press release from AthletesFirst, Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is “parting ways” with the team.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has released a statement.

“Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons.

He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense.

We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”

Roman drew ire throughout the 2022 season from the fanbase as the offense struggled to put up points after the first quarter of the season. There was frustration mounting from players including running back J.K. Dobbins, who was not given any red zone carries against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

