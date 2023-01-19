Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman ‘steps down’

According to a press release from AthletesFirst, Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is “parting ways” with the team.

The #Ravens and OC Greg Roman are parting ways after an impressive run, per me and @MikeGarafolo : pic.twitter.com/EGJOjRgWGq

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh has released a statement.

“Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons.

He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person. Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense.

We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”