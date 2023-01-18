Ravens News 1/18: Uncertain Future and more

S KYLE HAMILTON, BALTIMORE RAVENS Round: 1 PFF overall grade in 2022: 86.7 Wild-card game grade: 90.8 Many saw Hamilton as a generational safety talent in the draft, and there was much debate over how early NFL teams could draft a player like that. His preseason and training camp produced a lot of rough plays, particularly when covering the slot, but that’s become an area of strength of his down the stretch for the Ravens. Against the Cincinnati Bengals this week, he forced a fumble on a big hit that he recovered himself and was the best-graded defender on the Ravens. He tallied seven solo tackles and four defensive stops, both of which led the team.

C Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens · Iowa DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 25 overall The Ravens’ offense certainly had its fair share of struggles, especially when Lamar Jackson was lost to a knee injury, but Linderbaum lived up to his draft standing, holding his own against veterans like Steelers three-time All-Pro Cam Heyward on a weekly basis. Though he was snubbed by the Pro Bowl, Linderbaum played a key role in the Ravens’ second-ranked rush offense, garnering a run-blocking grade of 84.2 from PFF, fourth-best among centers this season, while his 74.7 overall grade placed him sixth among centers.

The Ravens fell short of that goal, and now Campbell again must weigh whether he wants to return, and the Ravens must weigh whether they can afford to bring him back. Campbell carries a cap hit of $8.9 million this coming year, and the team would free up $6.5 million in cap space if he retires or is released. As players cleaned out their lockers, exchanged autographed memorabilia and prepared to part ways for a few months — or in some cases, much longer — Campbell said it was too soon for him to decide what might come next. “I don’t think it would be wise to decide so quickly,” Campbell said. “I think you have to go through a process. So I’m going to give myself a few weeks to go through that process and decide after that. … It’s going to be hard to walk away, that’s for sure. So we’ll see. “I’ll talk to the front office and talk to the coaches and I’ll think. There’s a chance I could be back here again next year. I just have to go through that process.” Campbell finished the year with 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks, tied for second-most on the team, in 14 games. He has also been heralded as a mentor for younger defensive linemen such as Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones.

Chuck Clark Uncertain of His Future With Ravens - Ryan Mink

Chuck Clark packed his belongings Monday, not sure if he had played his final game with the Ravens. “Honestly, I don’t know what’s going to happen, so we’ll figure (that) out in talks the next couple of weeks,” Clark said. Clark still has one year remaining on his contract, but he knows that doesn’t guarantee him a place on Baltimore’s roster. The Ravens made major changes at safety last offseason signing Marcus Williams in free agency and drafting Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick. After the Ravens drafted Hamilton, Clark asked to be traded, figuring that his days as a starter in Baltimore were over. However, Clark wasn’t traded and kept his starting job with a strong training camp. He followed that with one of his best seasons in 2022 with a career-high 101 tackles while playing every snap on defense. He also continued his exemplary work in the community and was named the Ravens Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Clark is highly respected by coaches and teammates for his work ethic, toughness, leadership and knowledge of the defense. Whether he returns to the Ravens or not, the 2022 season was another impressive addition to Clark’s resume.