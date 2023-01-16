Ravens sign 6 players to futures contracts

Following last night’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens have taken care of their first order of 2023 offseason business. On Monday, the Ravens signed the following six players to futures contracts —

WR Shemar Bridges WR Mike Thomas OG John Simpson DT Rayshad Nichols OLB Jeremiah Moon DB Bopete Keyes

Futures deals give players the opportunity to participate in offseason workouts and act as training camp invites. So, these six individuals are guaranteed to be a part of the spring and summer picture for the Ravens this year.

Bridges is perhaps the most notable name on this list in Ravens’ circles. The undrafted free agent was a preseason standout for the Ravens last summer before falling short of making the 53-man roster in September. The Ravens waived Bridges with an injury settlement and ultimately re-signed him to the practice squad at the end of November.

Fellow wide receiver Mike Thomas, a former Los Angeles Ram and Cincinnati Bengal, was also signed to the team’s practice squad less than a month ago in December. Moon, also an undrafted free agent from this past offseason, spent the 2022 season on the Ravens’ practice squad too.

Defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols was a call-up in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and made four tackles in 15 total snaps. Keyes and Simpson are two other recent practice squad additions who were each drafted in 2020.