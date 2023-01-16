Staff reactions to the Ravens 24-17 loss to the Bengals

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens suffered a season-ending defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round, 24-17.

Below are the reactions from the Baltimore Beatdown staff.

In the end, red zone offensive struggles, play calling, personnel usage and passing struggles did the Ravens in. Top that off with missing Lamar Jackson for the past six games and it’s simply too much to overcome, even when your team was 0.6 yards from the end zone and taking the lead.

This game proved how close the Ravens can be, but something is missing. Something needs changed. General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh’s job will be to solve the issues, along with figure out how to get their quarterback under contract for the future. — Kyle Barber

Expectations were low with a backup quarterback on the road in the playoffs. It’s because of how close the Ravens came to winning, though, that makes this loss even more difficult to swallow. The Ravens’ gameplan worked and they outplayed the Bengals overall.

However, they once again beat themselves and a few in-game miscues swayed the game. All-in-all, this was a commendable effort and disappointing, but not surprising result. Onwards to a very significant offseason. — Frank Platko

The Ravens had the upset of the season in the palm of their hands and they couldn’t get out of their own way to materialize it. Questionable play calling and time management sealed the deal for Baltimore. A lack of quality receiving talent was once again evident. The defense battled all night and gave the team chance after chance to win this game.

Now the Ravens enter one of the biggest off-season's in franchise history. What will happen with Lamar Jackson? Will offensive coordinator Greg Roman be replaced? Will Baltimore finally acquire a much-needed difference maker at receiver? — Dustin Cox