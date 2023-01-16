J.K. Dobbins sounds off on lack of workload, says he’s ‘tired of being held back’

Entering the final week of the regular season, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins led in nearly all metrics since he returned from a knee scope mid-season. When it came to Week 18, the Ravens rested him in preparation for the Wild card rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the workload given to Dobbins after the rest was unsatisfactory for him as he finished with 13 carries for 62 yards rushing paired with four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown receiving. But in the red zone, Dobbins didn’t a goal line carry and sounded off, expressing frustration that instead they ran a quarterback sneak with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley who ‘shouldn’t have been in that position.’

J.K. Dobbins is one of the NFL’s best red-zone running backs. He didn’t get a carry inside the 5 tonight. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 16, 2023

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins said the offense never should’ve been been in the position where it needed a QB sneak.



“I didn’t get a single carry” in the red zone.



He adds: “I should be the guy” down close to the goal. He is pissed. pic.twitter.com/ZNJIYunNRa — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 16, 2023

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins said he feels like he should have “been the guy” and feels like he’s being held back



“If we had Lamar, we would have won, too,” Dobbins added. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 16, 2023

J.K. Dobbins said he’s tired of not getting the ball, tired of being held back. Said Huntley should have never been in that position on sneak. And then he added, “If we would’ve had Lamar, we would’ve won, too.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 16, 2023

J.K. Dobbins IG story following the loss.



Translation: “feed The Bull more”



Dobbins recently received the nickname “El Toro” from @DavidAndrade82 pic.twitter.com/j7xW7wqDch — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) January 16, 2023

This isn’t the first time Dobbins has expressed frustration in his lack of usage.

Earlier this season expressed frustration that he suffered a season-ending ACL injury last year in a preseason game.

“It definitely gets hard for me because I wish I didn’t get hurt in a preseason game. It still weighs on my mind, like, ‘A preseason game.’ If you think about it, I really never talk about it because I’m always positive and I don’t want anyone to think I’m pointing fingers at anyone, but I got hurt in a preseason game,” Dobbins said back in December. “I played every single preseason game that year, and didn’t make it to the season. Just imagine if I didn’t get hurt in that preseason game; I would’ve played the whole year last year, and then I would have been probably better right now then I am this year.”

In October, Dobbins also expressed frustration unprompted with his usage, noting he’s never had (at the time) more than 15 carries in his career.

“It’s funny that you say that,” Dobbins said to reporters when asked about his carries prior to injury. “I’ve never had an [NFL] game where I had more than 15 carries, throughout my whole career.”