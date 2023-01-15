 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens vs. Bengals Wild Card: Open Thread

Payback at Paycor?

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens (10-7) return to Paycor Stadium with payback on their minds against the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4). Last week, the Ravens took a loss while sitting numerous starters as they knew a return to Cincinnati was likely and wanting to get their starters some rest. Now, we find out if it helped.

The Ravens are reportedly considering a two-quarterback approach, utilizing both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.

Numerous starters will be on the field that weren’t last week.

  • TE Mark Andrews
  • OG Kevin Zeitler
  • RB J.K. Dobbins
  • CB Marcus Peters
  • QB Tyler Huntley

Pre-Game Reads

Social Media

As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...