Ravens vs. Bengals Wild Card: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (10-7) return to Paycor Stadium with payback on their minds against the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4). Last week, the Ravens took a loss while sitting numerous starters as they knew a return to Cincinnati was likely and wanting to get their starters some rest. Now, we find out if it helped.
The Ravens are reportedly considering a two-quarterback approach, utilizing both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.
Numerous starters will be on the field that weren’t last week.
- TE Mark Andrews
- OG Kevin Zeitler
- RB J.K. Dobbins
- CB Marcus Peters
- QB Tyler Huntley
Pre-Game Reads
- Ravens vs. Bengals Wild Card Preview
- Inactives lists for Ravens & Bengals
- Interview with Cincy Jungle’s Anthony Cosenzo
- Cincy Jungle’s interview with Baltimore Beatdown’s Kyle Barber
Social Media
As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us!
- Twitter: @KylePBarber, @BmoreBeatdown, @PodcastBeatdown
- Podcast: The Baltimore Beatdown Podcast
- Facebook: Baltimore Beatdown: For Baltimore Ravens fans
- Instagram: baltimore_beatdown
Loading comments...