Ravens vs. Bengals Wild Card: Open Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (10-7) return to Paycor Stadium with payback on their minds against the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4). Last week, the Ravens took a loss while sitting numerous starters as they knew a return to Cincinnati was likely and wanting to get their starters some rest. Now, we find out if it helped.

The Ravens are reportedly considering a two-quarterback approach, utilizing both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.

Numerous starters will be on the field that weren’t last week.

TE Mark Andrews

OG Kevin Zeitler

RB J.K. Dobbins

CB Marcus Peters

QB Tyler Huntley

