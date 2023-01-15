Ravens vs. Bengals Wild Card Inactives: Lamar Jackson, Brandon Stephens OUT, David Ojabo ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have released their inactives list prior to their Wild-card matchup.
Baltimore Ravens
- QB Lamar Jackson
- DB Brandon Stephens
- RB Kenyan Drake
- CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams
- OL Trystan Colon
- WR Binjimen Victor
- TE Charlie Kolar
A part of the moves made yesterday for the Ravens included calling up defensive back Ar’Darius Washington and placing wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve. Both wide receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor were elevated from the active roster.
Tyler Huntley, who did not play last week due to dealing with tendonitis in his throwing shoulder, is active tonight. He, and/or Anthony Brown are expected to play tonight.
Kolar, who notched four receptions for 49 yards last week against the Bengals is a slightly surprising inactive player for tonight. However, rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo, who forced a strip sack on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, is once again active.
Cincinnati Bengals
- HB Chris Evans
- CB Jalen Davis
- LB Keandre Jones
- OL Alex Cappa
- Raymond Johnson III
- TE Devin Asiasi
- DE Jeff Gunter
It’s a big blow for the Bengals not having Cappa on the field tonight.
