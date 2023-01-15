Ravens vs. Bengals Wild Card Inactives: Lamar Jackson, Brandon Stephens OUT, David Ojabo ACTIVE

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have released their inactives list prior to their Wild-card matchup.

Baltimore Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson

DB Brandon Stephens

RB Kenyan Drake

CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams

OL Trystan Colon

WR Binjimen Victor

TE Charlie Kolar

A part of the moves made yesterday for the Ravens included calling up defensive back Ar’Darius Washington and placing wide receiver Tylan Wallace on injured reserve. Both wide receivers Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor were elevated from the active roster.

Tyler Huntley, who did not play last week due to dealing with tendonitis in his throwing shoulder, is active tonight. He, and/or Anthony Brown are expected to play tonight.

Kolar, who notched four receptions for 49 yards last week against the Bengals is a slightly surprising inactive player for tonight. However, rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo, who forced a strip sack on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, is once again active.

Cincinnati Bengals

HB Chris Evans

CB Jalen Davis

LB Keandre Jones

OL Alex Cappa

Raymond Johnson III

TE Devin Asiasi

DE Jeff Gunter

It’s a big blow for the Bengals not having Cappa on the field tonight.