Ravens vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head today for round three. A week after their regular season finale, they’re paired back up in the first iteration of their rivalry in the post-season. Both teams have been chippy between each other across media and are clearly hungry for a hard-fought bout.

Baltimore Ravens (10-7) @ Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Channel: NBC/ WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WRC/Ch. 4 (Washington), WGAL/Ch. 8 (York/Harrisburg/Lancaster), WRDE/Ch. 31 (Eastern Shore), National TV – NBC & Peacock & Universo

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Radio

Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com (desktop or in-market mobile users) and the Ravens Mobile app (in-market users only)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) / SiriusXM Ch. 85 or 225

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Torrey Smith (analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

National Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play by play), Mike Golic (analyst), Ryan Harris (sideline)

Gambling

Spread: Ravens +8.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens +340, Bengals -425

If you’re considering gambling on games, you can find odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.