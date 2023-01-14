Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘em: Super Wild-card round

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

After a successful regular season of picking games this season, Baltimore Beatdown is back for the post-season. But first, here are the final standings from the regular season.

Beatdown Pick ‘Em Final Standings

1. Kyle Barber: 175-90

2. Jake Louque: 171-97

3. Frank Platko: 171-98

4. Spencer Schultz: 165-102

5. Vasilis Lericos: 162-93

6. Beatdown Readers : 162-103

7. Dustin Cox: 162-104

Noteworthy

Kyle Barber finished Top 10 in Moneyline picks for the regular season.

Dustin Cox, though he finished seven in moneyline, he was ranked No. 4 for the season against the spread!

Now, let’s get to the fun stuff.

Consensus Picks

San Francisco 49ers > Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills > Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals > Baltimore Ravens

Lone Wolf Selections

Kyle is going with the New York Football Giants over the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Vasilis is going with Touchdown Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the road favorite Dallas Cowboys.

Picks

Alright, Beatdown gang, let’s do this.

Poll Who will win? Seahawks

49ers vote view results 0% Seahawks (0 votes)

100% 49ers (18 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Chargers

Jaguars vote view results 52% Chargers (9 votes)

47% Jaguars (8 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Dolphins

Bills vote view results 0% Dolphins (0 votes)

100% Bills (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Giants

Vikings vote view results 25% Giants (4 votes)

75% Vikings (12 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Ravens

Bengals vote view results 68% Ravens (11 votes)

31% Bengals (5 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now