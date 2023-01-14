 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘em: Super Wild-card round

The picks roll on

By Kyle P Barber
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

After a successful regular season of picking games this season, Baltimore Beatdown is back for the post-season. But first, here are the final standings from the regular season.

Beatdown Pick ‘Em Final Standings

1. Kyle Barber: 175-90
2. Jake Louque: 171-97
3. Frank Platko: 171-98
4. Spencer Schultz: 165-102
5. Vasilis Lericos: 162-93
6. Beatdown Readers : 162-103
7. Dustin Cox: 162-104

Noteworthy

Kyle Barber finished Top 10 in Moneyline picks for the regular season.
Dustin Cox, though he finished seven in moneyline, he was ranked No. 4 for the season against the spread!

Now, let’s get to the fun stuff.

Consensus Picks

San Francisco 49ers > Seattle Seahawks
Buffalo Bills > Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals > Baltimore Ravens

Lone Wolf Selections

Kyle is going with the New York Football Giants over the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Vasilis is going with Touchdown Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the road favorite Dallas Cowboys.

Picks

Alright, Beatdown gang, let’s do this.

Poll

Who will win?

Who will win?
  • 0%
    Seahawks
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    49ers
    (18 votes)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

Who will win?
  • 52%
    Chargers
    (9 votes)
  • 47%
    Jaguars
    (8 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

Who will win?
  • 0%
    Dolphins
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Bills
    (16 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

Who will win?
  • 25%
    Giants
    (4 votes)
  • 75%
    Vikings
    (12 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

Who will win?
  • 68%
    Ravens
    (11 votes)
  • 31%
    Bengals
    (5 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

Who will win?
  • 40%
    Cowboys
    (6 votes)
  • 60%
    Buccaneers
    (9 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

