Baltimore Beatdown Pick ‘em: Super Wild-card round

After a successful regular season of picking games this season, Baltimore Beatdown is back for the post-season. But first, here are the final standings from the regular season.
Beatdown Pick ‘Em Final Standings
1. Kyle Barber: 175-90
2. Jake Louque: 171-97
3. Frank Platko: 171-98
4. Spencer Schultz: 165-102
5. Vasilis Lericos: 162-93
6. Beatdown Readers : 162-103
7. Dustin Cox: 162-104
Noteworthy
Kyle Barber finished Top 10 in Moneyline picks for the regular season.
Dustin Cox, though he finished seven in moneyline, he was ranked No. 4 for the season against the spread!
Now, let’s get to the fun stuff.
Consensus Picks
San Francisco 49ers > Seattle Seahawks
Buffalo Bills > Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals > Baltimore Ravens
Lone Wolf Selections
Kyle is going with the New York Football Giants over the Minnesota Vikings on the road.
Vasilis is going with Touchdown Tom and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the road favorite Dallas Cowboys.
Picks
Alright, Beatdown gang, let’s do this.
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Seahawks
-
100%
49ers
Poll
Who will win?
-
52%
Chargers
-
47%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win?
-
0%
Dolphins
-
100%
Bills
Poll
Who will win?
-
25%
Giants
-
75%
Vikings
Poll
Who will win?
-
68%
Ravens
-
31%
Bengals
Poll
Who will win?
-
40%
Cowboys
-
60%
Buccaneers
