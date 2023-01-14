Reacts results: 10-percent of fans are confident in a postseason run

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Earlier this week, Baltimore Beatdown polled Ravens fans, as we have throughout the entire NFL season. And for the first time, Ravens fans confidence grew after a loss.

Our results indicate a nine-point increase after the 27-16 loss to the Bengals, which was something that doesn’t seem so wild. After all, the Ravens kept the game rather close, even after benching multiple starters and starting undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Anthony Brown, who was making his first NFL start. Brown had three turnovers, with the third being a strip-sack in the end zone for a touchdown. Two were interceptions, which also led to two more touchdowns for the Bengals. But, other than the giveaways, the Ravens defense kept it close and hung around. But that isn’t enough for fans to expect a postseason run, which we also asked about in our survey.

Though they’re more confident in the direction of the team, fans just aren’t expecting a Cinderella run. Possibly, because quarterback Lamar Jackson will not be on the field come Sunday night and right now, the Ravens are nine-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.