Justin Tucker, Nick Moore named AP Second-Team All-Pro

On Friday, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and long-snapper Nick Moore were named to the Associated Press’ Second-Team All-Pro.

This marks eighth All-Pro selection for Tucker, moving him into a tie for third place in Ravens history with Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed. This is also Tucker’s seventh straight selection. Tucker went 37-of-43 on field goal attempts in 2022, making the third most kicks in a single season of his career, while missing one of his 32 extra point attempts. Tucker went 9-of-14 from 50+ yards, marking the second most 50+ yard field goals made of his career, trailing only his 10 successful makes on such attempts in 2016. Tucker made 86% of his attempts in 2022, the third lowest percentage of his career, although three were blocked, including two in consecutive weeks.

Ravens long snapper Nick Moore was also named as a Second Team All-Pro, his first selection. Moore’s slowly risen through the ranks of the Ravens roster, originally being on the practice squad in 2020 and eventually became the starter after the team moved on from Morgan Cox. Now, he’s among the elite at his position as the Ravens’ special teams unit continues to churn out All-Pro talent.