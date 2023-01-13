Roquan Smith continues week of winning, named AP First-Team All-Pro

By 12 p.m. ET on Friday, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith had yet another reason to celebrate. He earned his first AP First-Team All-Pro.

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

This is Smith’s third All-Pro bid, after being named Second-Team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. It also continues his streak of things to celebrate.

Sunday: Ties season high in tackles.

Monday: Smith’s alma mater, Georgia, won the College Football National Championship after defeating TCU 65-7.

Tuesday: Smith agrees to a five-year, $100 million deal.

Wednesday: Smith is named to the first-ever NFLPA All-Pro team, earning First-Team honors.

Thursday: Smith is named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Friday: Named First-Team All-Pro

Smith was selected to the First Team alongside San Francisco’s Fred Warner and Buffalo’s Matt Milano. Smith finished the 2022 season with 169 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three interceptions across time split with the Chicago Bears and Ravens. Smith has propelled the Ravens defense to one of the NFL’s top units after the Ravens acquired the fifth year linebacker from the Chicago Bears on October 31.

Smith is the Ravens lone First Team All-Pro, with kicker Justin Tucker and long-snapper Nick Moore earning Second-Team honors. Smith is the first Ravens linebacker to be named a First Team All-Pro since Ray Lewis in 2009.