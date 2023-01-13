Pair of Ravens make PFF’s 2022 All-Rookie Team

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL regular season, PFF released their yearly All-Rookie Team which highlights the top rookies of the year. Both of the Baltimore Ravens' first-round picks, safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, made the list.

“Linderbaum is already nothing short of an elite run-blocking center,” PFF’s Mike Renner wrote. “While his 26 pressures allowed in pass protection is a bit high, what Linderbaum can do at the second level in the run game is special. The Ravens got a future Pro Bowler, if not All-Pro,”

The No. 25 overall pick out of Iowa initially appears to be a hit after a decade of turnover at the center position for the Ravens. Linderbaum finished the season with PFF’s fourth-highest run-blocking grade among centers and 12th-highest among all offensive linemen. Where Linderbaum can improve the most going forward is in pass protection. As Renner stated, Linderbaum allowed 26 pressures on the season to go with three sacks, culminating in a PFF pass-blocking grade of 54.7 — 43rd in the NFL.

While he may not have hit the ground running in quite the same way Creed Humphrey did for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, the pros outweigh the cons for Linderbaum’s rookie campaign and the future appears bright in the middle of Baltimore’s offensive line.

Hamilton did not make the list at his natural position of safety, instead he was listed as a slot cornerback, where he has spent much of his time playing for the latter half of the season.

“Hamilton found his home in the slot for the Ravens around midseason and was a big reason for their defensive turnaround,” Renner wrote. “He finished the season with an 82.3 overall grade, as he was active against both the run and pass. His 10 coverage stops from the slot were the sixth-most in the NFL.”

After a somewhat shaky start to the season, the No. 14 overall selection really turned things around to become one of the most valuable players on the Ravens’ defense down the stretch. Hamilton’s playmaking ability and physicality near the line of scrimmage have been on full display since transitioning to more of a slot role. The Notre Dame star falling to Baltimore in the draft was a bit of a shock at the time and his recent play is backing that up. With both Hamilton and marquee free agent acquisition Marcus Williams in the fold for the foreseeable future, the safety position is in good hands for Baltimore.