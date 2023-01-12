Lamar Jackson provides update on knee injury

After not playing or practicing in over a month, star quarterback Lamar Jackson provided an update via Twitter on the knee injury that continues to keep him sidelined heading into the Baltimore Ravens Wild-Card matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

Jackson suffered the injury on Dec. 4 in a Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. What was initially believed to 1-3 week timetable for a return lingered on, leading to speculation and questions galore surrounding the former MVP. The Ravens managed to limp into the playoffs without Jackson at the helm, winning two of their last five games. Without Jackson, the offense has struggled immensely to put points on the board, failing to reach 20 points in any game since his injury.

Jackson’s future in Baltimore has never been more uncertain as he enters the offseason still without a long-term contract. The Ravens will have the option to apply the franchise tag to their former No. 32 overall pick if they are unable to work out a new deal in time, but that does not guarantee Jackson’s future with the team and will hinder general manager Eric DeCosta’s ability to sign players in free agency.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley returned to practice this week after missing the Week 18 showdown with the Bengals. If Huntley is unable to suit up on Sunday, then undrafted quarterback Anthony Brown will receive his second start.