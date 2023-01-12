Report: Cardinals request interview with Joe Hortiz

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Joe Hortiz for their general manager position — the Baltimore Ravens’ director of player personnel.

Hortiz interviewed last year for the Giants’ and Steelers’ GM jobs. He has spent 25 seasons with the Ravens. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2023

The Cardinals’ general manager job become vacant only a couple of days ago, when the team announced Steve Keim would be stepping down for health-related reasons. This coincided with Arizona firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, too.

Hortiz, 48, has been with the Ravens for more than two decades now. He joined the Ravens in 1998 and his role in the organization has gradually expanded over time. After serving as a personal assistant and then scout, Hortiz became the team’s director of college scouting in 2009. In 2019, he was promoted to director of player personnel — a position he’s continued in since then.

Last offseason, Hortiz interviewed with both the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers for their general manager positions. Both teams decided to go in a different direction, though, and Hortiz returned to Baltimore. Given they honored these interview requests last year, the Ravens will likely allow Hortiz to interview this time with the Cardinals. So, Hortiz should again have another opportunity to become a general manager.

Arizona also requested interviews with Ian Cunningham of the Chicago Bears, Jerry Reese of the Giants, Monti Ossenfort of the Tennessee Titans, and two San Francisco 49ers’ executives in Ran Carthon and Adam Peters.